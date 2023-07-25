Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A storm packing ferocious winds ripped off the roof of an apartment building Monday afternoon in North Hudson, Wis., knocked down trees and cut power to hundreds in the city and across St. Croix County.

A few hundred customers in the western Wisconsin cities of Hudson and North Hudson remained in the dark Tuesday morning, according to Xcel Energy.

Winds clocked at more than 60 mph struck an apartment building and ripped the roof off the building on Lemon Street. The community's Village Hall also was damaged.

No injuries were reported, the North Hudson Police Department said.

"Phones are not working, so if you need non-emergency assistance from the Police Department, please call the non-emergency dispatch at 715-386-4701," the North Hudson Police Department posted on Facebook late Monday.

Representatives from the American Red Cross were at the Village Hall Monday night and will be there Tuesday to help residents affected by the storms, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said.

Monday's storms popped up over the northeast Twin Cities metro with the first damage reports coming in about 2 p.m. on the south side of White Bear Lake. The storms moved east and south, producing downbursts with winds over 60 mph, said meteorologist Jake Beitlich with the National Weather Service.

Trees were also felled in the Rosemount and Farmington areas and hail 1 to 2 inches in diameter was reported in Hampton and Rosemount, the National Weather Service said.

Tuesday will be calmer and hot with temperatures reaching into the mid-90s, Beitlich said, Another round or storms is possible overnight into Wednesday morning, he said.