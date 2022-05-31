MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of people in Minnesota and South Dakota were without electrical power Tuesday as the region recovered from storms and tornadoes that left damaged buildings, trees and roadways.

The National Weather Service said in a preliminary report there were four tornadoes on Monday in western Minnesota, along with wind gusts and large hail. More than 37,000 people were reported to be without power early Tuesday. Cities across the region reported extensive damage to buildings.

"It's tragic as far as physical damage," Forada Mayor David Reller told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "We got hit hard, but we'll come back strong."

No fatalities from the storms had been reported early Tuesday.