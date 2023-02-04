SEATTLE — The post-Sue Bird era will begin with Kia Nurse, a defensive-minded point guard and arguably the face of Canadian women's basketball, filling the position previously occupied by the legendary Storm superstar.

Two days after the start of WNBA free agency and a flurry of activity, which included Seattle losing two-time champion Breanna Stewart to the New York Liberty and nearly signing four-time WNBA All-Star Courtney Vandersloot, the Storm announced an agreement with the 26-year-old Nurse on Friday.

"I am so excited to join the Seattle Storm family!" Nurse said in a statement. "This is a top-tier organization with an incredible fan base and history of success," said Nurse. "I can't wait to get to work with my new teammates and coaches and immerse myself in the community."

Nurse signed a two-year deal, according to ESPN, which first reported the signing Friday morning.

Bird wears size 10 sneakers, but Nurse, a 6-foot playmaker from Hamilton, Ontario, has some pretty big shoes to fill while replacing one of the WNBA's all-time greats who leads the league in career assists.

During her four years in the WNBA — she missed the entire 2022 season while recovering from a torn ACL — the 26-year-old Nurse has averaged 11.0 points, 2.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 36.1% from the field, 31.6% on 3-pointers and 85.6% at the free-throw line.

Nurse returned from injury last summer and averaged 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists for Canada at the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup. She posted a team-high 19 points in Canada's bronze medal game loss to Australia to close out the tournament.

Storm coach Noelle Quinn served as an assistant for the Canadian team.

"I'm so excited for the opportunity to coach Kia again, here in Seattle with the Storm," Quinn said. "She is a special player that will elevate what we are trying to do on both sides of the ball."

After a standout collegiate career with the Connecticut Huskies where she won two NCAA championships (2015 and 2016) alongside Stewart, New York selected Nurse with the 10th overall pick of the 2018 WNBA draft and she spent three years with the Liberty.

Nurse had her best year in 2019 while averaging 13.7 points, 2.3 assists, 2.5 rebounds and being selected to the WNBA All-Star game.

Two years later, New York traded her to the Phoenix Mercury in exchange for two first-round picks. In her last WNBA season, Nurse appeared in 32 games and averaged 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.1 minutes in 2021.

Affectionately dubbed the "X-Factor," Nurse thanked Phoenix and the Mercury on her social media accounts Thursday night.

"Thank you to the Mercury organization for the opportunity to play in the Valley the last two years!," Nurse tweeted. "I'm so appreciative of all your support on and off the court, especially throughout my rehab.

Nurse also played for the Canberra Capitals of the Women's National Basketball League in Australia, where she won the 2020 MVP and helped her team win back-to-back championships in 2019 and 2020.

Nurse joins a depleted Storm team that includes four-time WNBA All-Star guard Jewell Loyd and center Mercedes Russell.

Seattle also extended qualifying offers to center Ezi Magbegor and forward Gabby Williams.

