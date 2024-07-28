Is tornado chasing an Olympic sport yet? The Summer Games should consider competitive docking, maybe gold medals in fish cleaning? Also, synchronized wave runners. A ballet of water toys! I once set a world record with a 100-meter sprint to the clubhouse in a thunderstorm gripping a 3-iron. Never ran faster in my life. Yes, I have the freedom to tee up dumb ideas.

This summer, when in doubt, just predict smoke and thunderstorms and there's a good chance you'll be right. An irritable sky may spark another storm today, but the best chance of more storms may come Wednesday — a few potentially severe. Models show another 1-2 inches of rain for much of Minnesota by Thursday morning. Expect mid- to upper 80s, with low 90s returning next weekend. A sticky, humidified start to August. The State Fair is coming, so count on more steamy 90s into September.

For the first time in nearly 50 years doing radio, I'm not setting an alarm clock. My goal is to sleep in until the crack of noon. The simple joys of semiretirement.