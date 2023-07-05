Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A powerful summer storm lashed the Netherlands and parts of Germany on Wednesday, killing at least two people, blowing trees onto houses and forcing one of Europe's busiest airports to cancel or delay hundreds of flights.

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute issued its highest-level alert in three provinces as Storm Poly hit the country with heavy rain and powerful winds. One gust, on the coast west of Amsterdam, was recorded at just over 145 kilometers per hour (90 mph), the institute said. The alert level was scaled back early in the afternoon as the storm headed northeast and weakened.

Dutch media showed pictures of uprooted trees and wind-blown debris littering streets in Amsterdam, The Hague and the city of Haarlem as the storm barreled through during the normally busy morning rush hour.

A woman was killed in Haarlem when a tree fell on a car, police spokesperson Nina Moers said. In Amsterdam, a tree fell on a houseboat moored in one of the city's historic canals.

Strong gusts of wind also hit parts of northwestern Germany. Police said a pedestrian died in Rhede, near the Dutch border, after a tree fell on him.

Videos showed trees scattered across highways, toppled on a row of houses in Haarlem and uprooted onto a tram in The Hague. Amsterdam municipality closed parks as the storm hit the Dutch capital.

Emergency services in North Holland province, which includes the capital Amsterdam, sent a push alert to mobile phones urging people to stay indoors as the storm passed. Traffic authorities also advised motorists to avoid driving, if possible.

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, one of Europe's busiest aviation hubs, said on its website that it expected ''very limited air traffic will be possible'' into the afternoon, leading to cancellations and delays for incoming and departing flights.

The national railway company halted all trains in the northern Netherlands.

The storm was expected to blow northwards across the Netherlands later Wednesday and into Denmark and Germany.

___

Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed.