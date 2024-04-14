LOS ANGELES — Mookie Betts had three hits and two RBIs, rookie Gavin Stone retired his first 15 batters and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 5-2 on Saturday night in a testy game delayed more than two hours by rain.

The benches and bullpens cleared in the fifth inning when Dodgers catcher Will Smith and Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar exchanged heated words, but the altercation didn't go beyond that.

Stone (1-1) allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings for his second major league win. The right-hander was perfect until issuing a leadoff walk in the sixth to Tyler Wade, who was quickly erased on a double play.

Kyle Higashioka then singled for San Diego's first hit. Jackson Merrill also singled and the Padres tied it 1-all on a double by Fernando Tatis Jr. Stone got Jake Cronenworth on a line drive to center field to end the inning, and the Dodgers went ahead to stay with three runs in the bottom half.

Gavin Lux singled home the tiebreaking run off Tom Cosgrove (0-1), and Betts followed with an RBI single of his own. Shohei Ohtani made it 4-1 with a sacrifice fly against Adrian Morejon.

Wade's run-scoring single chased Stone in the seventh, but Daniel Hudson struck out all three batters in the eighth and Evan Phillips pitched a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.

Phillips permitted two hits but got Wade on a grounder for the final out with runners at second and third.

Stone gave up five hits in the longest start of his seven career starts. The right-hander struck out four and walked one on 88 pitches. He yielded eight runs and 13 hits over eight innings in his previous two outings this year.

Padres starter Matt Waldron allowed one run and three hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked four.

The start was pushed back 2 hours, 15 minutes. Wet weather is usually uncommon during baseball season in Los Angeles, but it was the second rain delay already this year at Dodger Stadium.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Starting pitcher Bobby Miller (right shoulder inflammation) and reliever Connor Brogdon (right plantar fasciitis) were placed on the 15-day injured list. Los Angeles recalled RHP J.P. Feyereisen and LHP Nick Ramirez from Triple-A Oklahoma City. ... RHP Walker Buehler (right index finger) is expected to make his next rehab start Thursday. He exited his last one after getting hit by a comebacker.

UP NEXT

San Diego RHP Yu Darvish (0-1, 3.86 ERA) faces Los Angeles LHP James Paxton (2-0, 1.64) on Sunday.

