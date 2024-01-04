Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

TOKYO — Shares opened higher in Europe on Thursday after a lackluster trading session in Asia that tracked Wall Street's weak start to 2024.

The mood was somber in Tokyo as the market reopened from the New Year holidays with a moment of silence instead of a celebratory New Year's ring of the bell after a major earthquake Monday left at least 77 people dead and dozens missing.

Dark-suited officials bowed their heads in a ceremony that usually features women clad in colorful kimonos. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.5% to 33,288.29.

Germany's DAX gained 0.4% to 16,596.09 and the CAC 40 in Paris also was up 0.4%, at 7,440.92. Britain's FTSE 100 edged 0.2% higher, to 7,694.11.

The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.1% higher.

In other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended unchanged, at 16,645.98 and the Shanghai Composite index sank 0.4% to 2,954.35.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.4% to 7,494.10. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.8% to 2,587.02. India's Sensex, however, climbed 0.7%.

Stocks fell Wednesday on Wall Street as the slow start to the year there stretched into a second day.

The S&P 500 lost 0.8% and the Dow dropped 0.8%. The Nasdaq composite led the market lower with a drop of 1.2%.

Traders are largely betting the Federal Reserve might first cut interest rates in March. They are putting a high probability on the Fed cutting its main rate by least 1.50 percentage points during 2024, according to data from the CME Group. The federal funds rate is currently sitting within a range of 5.25% to 5.50%.

Even if the Federal Reserve pulls off a perfect landing to shimmy away from high inflation without causing an economic downturn, some critics also say the stock market has simply run too far, too fast in recent months and is due for at least a pause in its run.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 99 cents to $73.69 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped $2.32 a barrel on Wednesday as worries flared over the risk that the Israel-Hamas war might spread to other parts of the Middle East.

Brent crude, the international standard, added 84 cents to $79.09 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 143.98 Japanese yen from 143.29 yen. The euro cost $1.0966, up from $1.0922.

