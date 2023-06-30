The Stillwater school board this week approved placing a $175 million bond measure before voters this fall, asking the community to support the replacement of two schools and improvements to two more.

The board's unanimous vote came after years of anticipation among board members that a bond would eventually be needed to handle Stillwater Area Public Schools' growth: The district's 8,300 students attend 12 schools, and 1,000 more students are expected in the next decade.

The district includes Lake Elmo, one of the fastest growing cities in the state. That area had a lot of farmland 10 years ago, board Vice Chair Beverly Petrie said at the board's Wednesday meeting.

"That's not the case anymore," she said. "Anyone who drives down to the south part of our district can see that there is house after house, development after development. And they're not done. It's still happening."

The board's request would replace Lake Elmo elementary with a larger building; replace Andersen Elementary with a larger building, preferably in Bayport; add onto and renovate Oak-Land Middle School to make room for 300 more students; and make safety improvements throughout the district, including a secured front entrance addition and remodel at Stillwater Area High School.

Superintendent Michael Funk said the request is the recommendation of a community Facilities Planning team. The district conducted surveys in late winter and early summer to gather public opinion on the referendum. He said community meetings were also held with parents, staff and community members in Lake Elmo and Bayport to solicit feedback.

The bond would add about $17 a month, or $201 a year, to the property tax bill of a $500,000 house, the median value for homes in the area, according to the district.

The board opted against asking for a second bond referendum of $80 million that would have covered a new auditorium at Stillwater Area High School, a gymnasium at Afton-Lakeland Elementary and other improvements throughout the district, including a plaza for the baseball and softball fields at the high school.

"The other stuff we would really like and we think the community would like it, but we didn't want to risk the things we absolutely needed," said Pete Kelzenberg, board member and treasurer.