Max Shikenjanski, a senior quarterback for Stillwater High School, announced Friday on Twitter that he has committed to the Gophers football program. Shikenjanski will be a preferred walk-on.

The son of former Gophers basketball player Jim Shikenjanski, Max has completed 65.7% of his passes for 1,929 yards and 21 touchdowns in eight games. His Stillwater team is among the four No. 1 seeds in the Class 6A playoffs and plays host to Brainerd next Friday in a first-round game.

He originally had committed to play basketball at The Citadel but recently rescinded his commitment to focus on football.

Shikenjanski was tracking toward playing college basketball until Gophers coach P.J. Fleck extended the preferred walk-on offer on Sept. 17, when Minnesota defeated Colorado.

"I've grown up a Gophers fan my whole life," Shikenjanksi told the Star Tribune last month. "When he offered me a preferred walk-on [spot] at the game, it kind of felt surreal. It's been a dream of mine, so it felt great."

