As a Stillwater prison guard, Faith Rose Gratz had to help secure Minnesota's largest high-security prison. But one murder inmate knew her as "Bbygirl" and relied on her to help him distribute meth inside prison walls.

A federal grand jury this week indicted Gratz, 24, and inmate Axel Rene Kramer, 34, on federal drug conspiracy charges tied to an alleged scheme that ran from at least January through April of this year.

According to the indictment, Gratz helped smuggle in "wholesale quantities" of prepackaged methamphetamine for Kramer to distribute inside the prison on at least six occasions. She also brought him multiple cellphones and exchanged hundreds of text messages both related to drug distribution and their romantic relationship, according to charges.

Law enforcement discovered Gratz's involvement when officers seized Kramer's phone. Her number was saved as "Bbygirl" and the two discussed plans to marry once Kramer was scheduled to be released in March 2024.

Kramer was sentenced in June 2010 for the killing of 20-year-old Albert Samilpa Jr., of Mankato. According to news reports, Samilpa was found shot in the head at least four times, stabbed in the neck and burned.

The federal charges filed late Wednesday expand on a still-pending state prosecution of Gratz that began in April. According to the indictment, Gratz helped Kramer and another unnamed co-conspirator operate a drug distribution network inside the prison. She picked up drug packages and used her role as a guard to smuggle the packages inside the prison.

Gratz allegedly tipped Kramer off on upcoming searches of inmates' cells to give him time to hide his drugs and cellphones. In April, law enforcement found a half-pound of methamphetamine in Gratz's car in the prison's employee parking lot on the day officers confronted her over her messages exchanged with Kramer.

Gratz is also being charged with one count of intent to distribute methamphetamine. Neither she nor Kramer have an attorney listed as representing them in this case. They have yet to be scheduled to make a first appearance in federal court on the new charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, this case is part of an ongoing investigation by the FBI, Bayport Police Department and Minnesota Department of Corrections.

In a statement to the Star Tribune after Gratz's April arrest, DOC spokesman Nicholas Kimball said: "These allegations are deeply troubling and are not indicative of the incredible work done by corrections staff every day to make Minnesota a safer place to live. Smuggling illegal drugs into a prison presents a grave risk to staff and the incarcerated population."

Kimball did not immediately provide Gratz's employment status or history.

The Stillwater prison holds more than 1,100 adult inmates. The 2018 killing of corrections officer Joseph Gomm by an inmate at the prison prompted new scrutiny over security operations at the facility. A legislative measure to appropriate $3 million to his estate stalled last year.