Key Weather Messages Heading Into The Holiday Weekend

Winds will continue to be strong on Saturday.

Generally we will see better travel days for travel this weekend, with Sunday being the best day (for the most part).

A clipper could bring some snow in across the state late Sunday into early Monday, with an inch or two possible.

Cold weather sticks around through the holiday weekend. Wind chills of -40F or below possible in western Minnesota, and around -30F in the metro.

_______________________________________________

Frigid And Breezy Christmas Eve

If you're heading out for any last minute shopping on Saturday, or heading over to the Vikings game, expect it to be another very cold and breezy day, though it at least won't be quite as cold as the past couple of days. After starting off in the mid-single digits below zero, we should climb to a high in the single digits above zero in the metro.

Winds remain strong on Saturday - though they should finally start to decrease in strength toward the evening hours.

Saturday will once again see wind chills start off far below zero - in the negative 30s and 40s - so make sure you are bundling up if you're heading out for any last minute shopping across the state!

Highs for Christmas Eve won't make it above zero in western parts of the state. The good news is no snow is really expected to fall - but just the blowing snow factor will help keep roads a bit slick.

_______________________________________________

Maybe You Want Some Coal This Christmas?

Clouds will be on the increase on Christmas in the Twin Cities, but it'll be a pretty cold day statewide with highs only expected to reach the single digits above zero. A clipper moving in late in the day into the overnight hours could bring parts of western and southern Minnesota an inch or two of snow.

Coldest MSP Highs For Christmas Day

With the expected high of only 6F on Christmas Day, it'll be one of the coldest highs in Christmas history for the Twin Cities.

The best chance of accumulating snow from the Sunday Night clipper will be in southwestern Minnesota, where an inch or two could fall.

_______________________________________________

Warmer Weather Ahead For Next Week

We're still tracking good news as we head into next week with warmer temperatures expected to return to the region. From Wednesday into the New Year highs are expected to be in the 30s - potentially even approaching 40F on Thursday.

_______________________________________________

Ground Blizzards Taper By Christmas Day

By Paul Douglas

Festivus was yesterday, but permit me to air one more grievance. "Just because you can't see it out your window or windshield isn't a reliable indicator that it doesn't exist." Exhibit A: yesterday's ground blizzards.

The local National Weather Service office didn't have Hennepin or Ramsey County in the blizzard warnings. Dense urban development acts as a wind-block, reducing the odds of extreme drifting. But drive a few miles south or west and it was a different world Friday: white-out conditions. "Like driving into an icy fog bank" according to one friend. Ground blizzards are a little like summer T-storms: big variations over very short distances. It's always good to be a little paranoid.

Winds gust to 30 mph today and snow will blow and drift. Odds favor a white Christmas. A Sunday night clipper drops 1-2" of snow. By the end of next week it may be mild enough for a rain-snow mix. Lukewarm 30s should return next week. My Christmas gift to you is a precious puff of Pacific air. Keep an eye out for Santa!

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: Sunny with drifting. Wake up -7. High 3. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 15-30 mph.

SUNDAY: Some sun. 1-2" from nighttime clipper. Wake up -9. High 4. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind W 8-13 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and brisk. Wake up 0. High 9. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind N 8-13 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase, not as harsh. Wake up -4. High 21. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A glorious thaw! Wake up 20. High 35. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Light mix possible. Wake up 30. High 34. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: A little light rain or freezing rain. Wake up 27. High 36. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

December 24th

*Length Of Day: 8 hours, 46 minutes, and 30 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 11 seconds

*When do we see 9 Hours of Daylight?: January 9th (9 hours, 0 minutes, 8 seconds)

*Latest Sunrise: December 30th-January 5th (7:51 AM)

*When is Sunset at/after 5 PM?: January 17th (5:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

December 24th

1996: Strong winds of 20 to 30 mph, combined with over a foot of new snowfall, result in restricted visibilities from blowing snow. As a result, several highways closed, including highway 19 west of Redwood Falls, highways 7 and 40 at Madison, and highways 67 and 23 out of Granite Falls.

1982: Heavy rain falls over the state, along with slushy snow over southwest Minnesota. Twin Cities gets 2.61 inches of precipitation through Christmas. Some lightning and thunder occur with the heavy rain on Christmas Eve.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

Snow will continue across the Great Lakes as we head through Saturday as the area of low pressure in the region will finally start to decrease in strength. Rain, snow, and ice will be a concern across parts of the Northwest.

Heavy snow will continue to impact the Great Lakes heading into the holiday weekend, with the potential of 1-4 feet of snow for some. The heaviest is expected down wind of both Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, including in the Buffalo and Watertown areas.

Forecast hourly wind gusts from Noon CST today through 6 PM CST Saturday Night.

Strong winds of at least 35 mph, with at least 50-60 mph winds, are expected heading into the holiday weekend from the Upper Midwest to the Great Lakes, causing blizzard conditions and drifting snow. These winds will help to close roads due to the whiteout conditions they will create. Winds, along with the snow, could also cause power outages. Strong winds will be on the decrease across the region as we head into Christmas.

_______________________________________________

How an F-150 Lightning kept the lights on at a CA dealership after a major earthquake

More from Electrek: "After a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California, thousands were left without power. One dealership in North Eureka found a unique solution by plugging in two of its electric vehicles – a Ford F-150 Lightning and a Kia Niro – to stay open. ... Harper utilized the powerful EV batteries as a backup energy source to keep the business running after the earthquake. The dealership posted on their Facebook a photo of Harper "tapping into" a Ford F-150 Lightning and Kia Niro EV for power, saying, "we are open for sales and parts if you need us.""

5 ways climate change made life more expensive in 2022

More from Grist: "Inflation dominated news headlines and American psyches in 2022. Overall, consumer prices jumped an average 7.1 percent this year, with the cost of just about everything going up, from cars to coffee and gas to groceries. The trend triggered a bitter midterm election campaign, prompted a series of aggressive interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, and fears about an impending recession. The causes were numerous, from the war in Ukraine to the post-pandemic economic recovery. But in many sectors, the specter of climate change was also lurking behind these higher costs. Extreme swings in temperature and precipitation caused shortages and soaring prices for essential utilities like electricity, heat, and water. A series of catastrophic weather disasters scrambled the supply chains for vegetables and staple grains."

Catching Up to Climate Change By Tracking Big-Picture Patterns

More from Utah State University: "If whenever the weather got too hot or dry, crested wheatgrass, yellow rabbitbrush and silvery groves of quaking aspen could choose to wriggle their extremities out of the soil and wander upslope to more hospitable environments, plants like these might have a better chance at surviving climate change. But, of course, they can't. It's actually the tedious immobility of plants that these two researchers find most fascinating. Adler, a plant ecologist in S. J. and Jessie E. Quinney College of Natural Resources and Stemkovski, a Ph.D. student from the Department of Biology, investigate how a changing climate is transforming vegetation across landscapes in the West. They have a captive audience with plants."

_______________________________________________

Follow me on:

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser