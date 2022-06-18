Seattle Storm (9-6, 5-4 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (6-9, 5-4 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Breanna Stewart leads Seattle into a matchup with New York. Stewart leads the league averaging 22.1 points per game.

The Liberty have gone 4-5 in home games. New York ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 19.3 assists per game led by Sabrina Ionescu averaging 5.8.

The Storm have gone 3-3 away from home. Seattle is the best team in the Western Conference allowing just 77.1 points per game while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Storm won 92-61 in the last matchup on May 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ionescu is averaging 17 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Liberty. Sami Whitcomb is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

Jewell Loyd is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Storm, while averaging 17.6 points and 3.5 assists. Stewart is shooting 47.3% and averaging 23.6 points over the past 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Storm: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Betnijah Laney: out (knee), Jocelyn Willoughby: out (quad).

Storm: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.