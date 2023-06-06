Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota Lynx (1-6, 0-3 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (4-2, 3-2 Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York plays the Minnesota Lynx after Breanna Stewart scored 20 points in the New York Liberty's 86-82 loss to the Chicago Sky.

New York went 16-20 overall last season while going 9-9 at home. The Liberty averaged 79.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 82.0 last season.

Minnesota went 14-22 overall a season ago while going 7-11 on the road. The Lynx gave up 83.9 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Lynx: Diamond Miller: out (ankle), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.