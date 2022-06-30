Indiana Fever (5-16, 2-11 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (12-7, 6-5 Western Conference)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Breanna Stewart and Kelsey Mitchell meet when Seattle takes on Indiana. Stewart is first in the WNBA averaging 21.5 points per game and Mitchell ranks third in the league averaging 19.2 points per game.

The Storm are 8-4 in home games. Seattle has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fever have gone 2-9 away from home. Indiana ranks second in the Eastern Conference shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

The Storm and Fever match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is scoring 21.5 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Storm. Jewell Loyd is averaging 16.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games for Seattle.

NaLyssa Smith is averaging 13 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Fever: 2-8, averaging 76.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.3 points.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Fever: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.