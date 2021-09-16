Steve Riley, a left tackle who played on two Super Bowl teams during his 11-year career with the Vikings, has died at age 68.

His death Thursday came a day after the funeral for his former center, Hall of Famer Mick Tingelhoff, who died Saturday because of Alzheimer's.

The Vikings announced Riley's passing; no cause was given.

Riley was a national champion at Southern Cal in 1972, and was an All-America as a senior in 1973. He was drafted in the first round (25th overall) by the Vikings in 1974.

At 6-5 and 270 pounds — big for the NFL at that time — he retired in 1984 after playing in 138 games, which is fourth most among tackles in team history. Hall of Famer Ron Yary holds the record with 199.

After backing up veteran Grady Alderman as a rookie, Riley became the starter in 1976. The Vikings made the playoffs seven times with Riley on the team.

Former Vikings coach Bud Grant told the team's website, "He was as nice a guy as you could have, and he had a tough job as the left tackle. He was an athletic player and very intelligent."