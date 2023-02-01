Wednesday 7 p.m. vs. Warriors • BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: Taurean Prince returned from a sprained left ankle to score three points in 13 minutes against Sacramento. He is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game. ... Rudy Gobert was questionable because of right groin soreness that he has been playing through. ... This will be the Wolves' second matchup at home against Golden State, which beat the Wolves 137-114 on Nov. 27. That was the last full game Karl-Anthony Towns played for the Wolves before his right calf injury. Anthony Edwards had 26 points in that game.

Warriors update: Stephen Curry has scored at least 34 points in his past three games. Curry is averaging 29.7 points per game and shooting 43% from three-point range. The Warriors have the highest assist rate in the NBA at 69.4%. They also have the second-worst turnover rate at 16%. ... Andrew Wiggins was sidelined for a month because of an adductor strain and then sat out a few games because of a non-COVID illness. He has played in 30 games total and is averaging 17.4 points