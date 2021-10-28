Opposite hitter Stephanie Samedy had 18 kills and 15 digs as the No. 11 Gophers volleyball team defeated Indiana 25-20, 25-14, 25-11 on Wednesday in Bloomington, Ind.

Minnesota (13-6, 8-3 Big Ten), which also beat the Hoosiers 3-0 on Oct. 17 at Maturi Pavilion, is now 14-1 vs. Indiana under coach Hugh McCutcheon, including wins in 11 consecutive matches.

Samedy, a redshirt senior playing her fifth season, became the sixth player in program history to go over 1,800 career kills. She now has 1,808.

Sophomore setter Melani Shaffmaster had 36 assists and 10 digs for the Gophers, CC McGraw 15 digs, Airi Miyabe 11 kills and Shea Rubright five blocks.

The Gophers outhit the Hoosiers (9-14, 3-8) .304 to .073

• Southwest Minnesota State senior outside hitter Angela Young was named Sports Imports/American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II national player of the week after leading the Mustangs to a 2-0 record last week, including a 3-1 upset of then-No. 5 Concordia (St. Paul) in Marshall, Minn. She had 43 kills combined in the two matches for the No. 13 Mustangs (17-4, 9-4 NSIC).

• Northwestern (St. Paul), which is 25-3 and clinched its 11th consecutive Upper Midwest Athletic Conference volleyball title last week, is second in the NCAA Division III Region IX rankings and No. 15 in the American Volleyball Coaches' Association Division III Top 25 poll.

• St. Cloud Norsemen forward Ryan O'Neill of Roseville committed to St. Thomas, the NAHL team announced on Twitter. He had 22 goals and 18 assists for 40 points in 51 games last season for the Norsemen.

