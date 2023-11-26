Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

CINCINNATI — Kenny Pickett threw for a season-high 278 yards and the Pittsburgh Steelers showed new life on offense days after firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada, beating the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals 16-10 on Sunday.

The Steelers (7-4) totaled 421 yards, snapping a streak of 58 games without gaining 400 yards. Pat Freiermuth had a career-high 120 yards receiving as the Steelers outgained their opponent for the first time this season under interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner.

Chris Boswell kicked two fourth-quarter field goals to keep the Bengals at bay. Cincinnati (5-6) got a field goal from Evan McPherson just before the 2-minute warning, but the Steelers recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Bengals backup Jake Browning threw a touchdown pass in his first start but had trouble keeping the chains moving. He finished 19 for 26 for 227 yards and threw an interception in the red zone.

Browning got the start in place of Burrow, the franchise quarterback whose season ended when he tore a ligament in his right wrist in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 16.

The Steelers are trying to keep pace with the Ravens and Cleveland Browns in the AFC North. Pittsburgh had won nine straight one-score games before a 13-10 loss to Cleveland last week, when Pickett had just 106 yards passing and the offense totaled 249 yards.

Canada was fired two days later, replaced by Faulkner, with quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan handling the play-calling duties.

Pittsburgh moved the ball more effectively early Sunday, marching into the red zone in the first quarter before Jaylen Warren lost a fumble.

Later, the Steelers ate up nearly eight minutes of the third quarter with a 14-play, 79-yard drive that Najee Harris finished with a 5-yard rushing touchdown. That put the Steelers up 10-7 at the end of the third. Harris finished with 99 yards.

The Bengals will have a tough time getting back to the playoffs without Burrow running the offense.

Cincinnati took advantage of a short field in the second quarter with a 46-yard kickoff return by Trayveon Williams, setting up its only touchdown. Ja'Marr Chase turned a tipped pass into a 31-yard gain, and two plays later, Browning hooked up with tight end Drew Sample for an 11-yard TD.

