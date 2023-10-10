Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 38-year-old Melrose woman died Monday after crashing her vehicle on a dead end road just west of Melrose, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

The county's emergency communications center received a 911 call at about 4 p.m. Monday in which responders could hear someone on the call but were not able to understand what was being said.

County employees mapped the location using GPS and deputies found the scene by using sirens that communications staff listened to on the open 911 line, according to a release issued Tuesday by the sheriff's office.

The initial investigation shows Katie Llewellyn was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu south on 355th Avenue, just south of County Road 65, when she crashed into a wooded area near the Lake Wobegon Trail and Sauk River.

Llewellyn was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.