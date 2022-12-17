GOP U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber's bill to rename a post office in Akeley, Minn., after Neal Kenneth Todd passed the U.S. House earlier this month.

"Neal was an Akeley native who perished during the attack on Pearl Harbor, and his remains were recently identified and returned home to Akeley, where he was finally laid to rest next to his family," a news release from Stauber's office said.

The effort easily cleared the House but still has to get further approval, including in the U.S. Senate, before it can become law. Todd was a U.S. Navy fireman first class. He was 22 at the time of his death and in January 1944 was awarded the Purple Heart.

"We can never forget the sacrifices made by heroes like Neal Kenneth Todd," Stauber said in the news release. "Americans like Neal are the reason that this nation is known as the land of the free and the home of the brave. I'm proud to lead this legislation that renames the Akeley Post Office in Neal's honor and look forward to its passage to remind future generations of his service in defense of our freedoms."

Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar also introduced a Senate version of the bill earlier this month.