Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The state's online application for e-bike rebates crashed shortly after it went live Wednesday morning.

The Department of Revenue said in a news release that the application site is "experiencing technical difficulties" and apologized to would-be applicants for any inconvenience.

People interested in buying an e-bike can apply for a rebate of up to $1,500, depending on income. But when the website went live at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, a note quickly cropped up saying there were issues with the applications.

Rebates will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the Department of Revenue.

E-bikes, or electric bikes, are equipped with rechargeable electric motors to assist cyclists with pedaling. Prices generally range from $600 to $2,500, or more.

A handful of states offer e-bike rebates. Minnesota's online rebate system will stop accepting applications once it receives 10,000 requests (assuming the application process is fixed). Here's the application, and here's a YouTube video instructing people on how to apply.

Those who qualify and receive a rebate certificate must buy their e-bike from an eligible retailer. As of Monday, more than 190 retailers across the state qualified for the program, most of them individual retailers or small chains.

Discounts range from 50% to 75% off the cost of the e-bike and qualifying accessories, depending on the applicant's income. The value of the rebate cannot exceed the price of the e-bike.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.







