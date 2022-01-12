The state trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd will be postponed from its previous March date.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill, who is presiding over the trial, issued an order Wednesday morning granting a request by defense attorneys and prosecutors to move the trial but did not set a new date.

Cahill ordered the attorneys to meet before Jan. 15 to select a new trial date between March 14, 2022 and Jan. 9, 2023.

The three were scheduled to stand trial March 7 on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. Their attorneys and prosecutors filed a joint motion last week to postpone the state trial because the defendants are due in federal court on Jan. 20 for a trial on charges that they violated Floyd's civil rights during a May 25, 2020 arrest that led to his death.

Cahill said attorneys should set aside three weeks for jury selection and five weeks for testimony in the state trial.

If attorneys cannot agree on a new date by Jan. 16, Cahill said, the state trial will commence on March 7 as scheduled. If the federal trial has not concluded by then, the state trial will be continued on a daily basis until the attorneys are available, the judge added.