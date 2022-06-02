UVALDE, Texas — State senator: 911 calls from inside Texas school during shooting were not communicated to on-scene commander (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously moved with a typographical error, shooter instead of shooting.).
Most Read
-
Much went afoul, but no harm to anyone in 'wild crash' on I-35 near Forest Lake
-
Minneapolis chef Matthew Kempf dies at age 44: 'He pushed and he hustled'
-
Former Gophers, Wayzata football star Marion Barber III found dead in Texas
-
Allegations tangled custody case of boy found slain in mom's car
-
Police: Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain