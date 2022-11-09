The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has moved to take over three troubled care homes in Minneapolis over safety concerns and allegations that they were siphoning resident funds to pay for expenses.

The facilities — Bywood East Health Care, Birchwood Care Home and Grand Avenue Rest Home — had a pattern of failing to pay vendors for basic items like food, telephone service, waste disposal and supplemental staffing, and had transferred thousands of dollars from resident trust accounts, according to a petition for receivership filed by the state in Ramsey County District Court on Oct. 27. Health officials are also concerned that the care homes, which together house about 160 residents, mostly seniors, would soon have difficulties retaining staff, jeopardizing resident care and safety.

The Department of Health declined a request for an interview, and instead issued a statement in response to questions about the receivership petition.

"As alleged in the filings, [the Department of Health] has taken this step due to evidence gathered through investigation that raised serious concerns about the financial conditions at the facilities," the agency said. "Specifically, the petition alleged the Bywood, Birchwood, and Grand Avenue facilities have had a pattern of failing to meet ongoing financial obligations, such as failing to pay for supplemental staffing, internet and telephone, food, waste disposal, and other health care products and services."

Stephen Kaminski, president of Mission Directed Health Care, Inc., which owns the three homes, said Wednesday the state's legal action is unwarranted and largely based on false statements by his employees. Kaminski said the facilities fell behind on some bills, because the chief financial officer was undergoing treatment for cancer and was not reachable. Now those bills have been paid and the care homes are "in very good shape financially," he said.

"We have a lot of cash flow," Kaminski said, adding that the three owners of the care homes have a combined net worth "in excess of eight figures."

Kaminski acknowledged that some resident funds were mistakenly transferred to a separate operating account, but the money has since been returned to the resident trust accounts. "It was a mistake, but the money is there and the residents were not harmed in any way," Kaminski said. "Anytime they needed money, they had it. The money was not misappropriated."

Kaminski said that he is scheduled to meet Nov. 18 with Department of Health officials, and will present his case that the facilities are on sound financial footing, he said.

Yet according to the Department of Health, the three facilities, licensed by the state as boarding care homes, were deeply in arrears to vendors as of last month.

Bywood East Health, the largest of the homes with 79 residents, had more than $417,000 in overdue vendor accounts, according to court documents. Bywood's crumbling finances made it difficult to staff the facility, the state's petition said. Bywood's director of nursing told regulators that Bywood used five staffing agencies this year; and all but one refused to send in additional staff due to nonpayment, the state petition said.

Health Department investigators found that Bywood had violated state and federal law by failing to ensure proper oversight of its finances. Health inspectors reviewed Bywood's financial statements and found that the resident trust accounts were severely depleted. Nearly $33,000 in resident funds should have been in these accounts as of Sept. 30. Instead, they showed a balance of $1,673 at the time, according to the state's receivership petition.

Health officials found similar problems at Birchwood Care, another of the homes. Birchwood's financial officer told Health Department staff that if all the residents requested to withdraw their money from the resident trust account, then Birchwood would not be able to fulfill the requests. Health Department staff calculated that about $53,000 should have been in the resident fund bank account as of Sept. 30; instead, the balance was only $3,430, the state petition said.

At the Grand Avenue Rest Home, the facility's director of nursing told Department of Health staff that resident funds were being held in a safe instead of in an interest-bearing bank account, the state's petition said.

The financial problems have harmed residents' quality of life, state officials found. Birchwood residents were unable to go on shopping trips using the facility's van because the insurance and registration had lapsed. As a result, residents at the care home had to shop online for their personal needs, the state found. In addition, Birchwood's telephone service was also turned off for 24 hours, and the outage affected the facility's alarm system, according to the state petition.

The purpose of a receivership is to provide for the transfer of the boarding care homes' residents to other facilities, and to make other provisions for their care, the Department of Health said. If the receivership is ordered by the court, the agency and a temporary management team will take over operations. By law, the receivership cannot last longer than 18 months. A hearing on the case has been scheduled for Dec. 19.

Boarding care homes are similar to nursing homes, but they usually provide care for people facing disease, mental health problems or old age who require special care.

"There are also reasons to believe that these facilities have been unable to obtain basic healthcare equipment, such as wheelchairs for residents, and have been unable to maintain basic services," the state's petition said. "If the staff at the facilities are unable to provide medical equipment and basic services for the residents, there will be an immediate and serious threat to the residents' health and safety."

Over the past year, the Department of Health has pursued two receiverships of health facilities. In October 2021, the agency took over the Twin City Gardens nursing home, with 31 residents, because of numerous care violations and delinquent accounts.