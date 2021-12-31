An SUV driver struck and killed an 8-year-old girl well after dark in Brooklyn Center and drove away, authorities said Friday.

The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. Thursday along southbound Hwy. 252 near 66th Street, according to the State Patrol.

The girl was identified by the patrol as Iliana Tasso. The patrol said she was out by herself when she was hit. Brooklyn Center police said she lived near the crash scene.

The girl's mother, Aisha Apoudjak, said Friday that she fell asleep shortly before her daughter "just vanished" from the family's apartment, located a little more than a block from where the girl was hit.

"She always likes to go out," Apoudjak said of her mildly autistic daughter.

The patrol said it is looking for the driver and the vehicle, believed to be a white Nissan Rogue, model year 2015 to 2020, that likely has front right-side damage.

Asked where in the road the girl was when she was struck, patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson said, "I am not sure if it was a crosswalk or not."

Police officers "assisted with lifesaving efforts, but they were unsuccessful," said Brooklyn Center police Cmdr. Garett Flesland.

Christianson is urging anyone with information about the vehicle to call the patrol at 763-279-4569.