The Minnesota Department of Education "greatly magnified" the amount of alleged fraud that took place at Feeding Our Future and its subcontractors through "inexplicable shortcomings and derelictions of duty," according to a new report by Senate Education Committee Chairman Roger Chamberlain.

The report, issued Monday, concluded that leaders of the education department [MDE] "either did not know how to responsibly manage" the federally funded meals program or "found the faithful execution of those duties burdensome and optional."

MDE officials did not immediately comment on the report, but in the past they have defended their oversight of the meals program and have blamed federal regulators for not acting promptly on their concerns about possible fraud involving Feeding Our Future, a nonprofit meals facilitator.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees more than $20 billion in spending on meals for children, have declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation by the FBI.

More than 200 law enforcement officers raided the headquarters of Feeding Our Future and several of its key subcontractors on Jan. 20, after FBI investigators accused the group of misappropriating more than $40 million from programs aimed at providing meals to low-income children.

Altogether, Feeding Our Future collected $197 million in federal reimbursements in 2021, up from $307,000 in 2018. The nonprofit shut down in February.

So far, a federal grand jury has not charged anyone with a crime related to the alleged fraud. Feeding Our Future Executive Director Aimee Bock has denied wrongdoing.

According to the education committee report, the state education department failed to act on early warnings of fraud involving Feeding Our Future.

USDA officials received a complaint accusing Bock and Feeding Our Future of "forgery and theft" in a February 2019 letter from Kara Lomen, who was then the executive director of Partner's in Nutrition, Bock's former employer.

In the letter, which was obtained by the Star Tribune, Lomen explained that Feeding Our Future was originally created by the leaders of Partners in Nutrition when the nonprofit was mired in a lengthy dispute with MDE over its application in 2017.

After the Minnesota Court of Appeals rejected the department's ruling against Partners as "arbitrary and capricious," Lomen and her colleagues did nothing further with Feeding Our Future, conducting all business through Partners, according to the letter.

Lomen said that Feeding Our Future was not revived until after Bock was "terminated for misconduct" from Partners in June 2018, Lomen said that Bock "stole the electronic files associated with Feeding Our Future," and forged Lomen's signature on various corporate documents as part of Feeding Our Future's new application for the meals program.

"These are pretty serious allegations," Chamberlain said in an interview Monday. "They should have looked into it. You shouldn't just blow them off."

In the complaint, Lomen also accused Feeding Our Future of providing "false information" to her subcontractors about how the meals program was supposed to operate. For instance, Lomen said Feeding Our Future told subcontractors that they could claim reimbursement for meals "that are not actually served to children."

In affidavits supporting the search warrants in January, FBI officials claimed that their investigation showed that some of Feeding Our Future's subcontractors received millions of dollars in reimbursements for meals that were never delivered.

Through her attorney, Kenneth Udoibok, Bock has declined to comment on Lomen's allegations.

"We wait for the federal government's charging decisions," Udoibok said recently in a written response to questions. "But we expect that Ms. Bock will not be charged because she did not commit any crimes."

Lomen also filed complaints in 2018 and 2019 to MDE alleging "inappropriate or unethical" recruitment practices by Bock and Feeding Our Future employees. Though federal rules bar nonprofits from recruiting meal providers who are already working with another sponsor, Lomen claimed that Feeding Our Future had repeatedly poached its network of providers..

In her 2019 complaint, Lomen claimed that meal providers were told they could "retain a higher profit" if they moved from Partners to Feeding Our Future.

Bock denied the allegations, according to a 2020 response to Lomen from MDE officials, which said that Lomen's allegations "could not be substantiated."