President Joe Biden is poised to deliver his third State of the Union address in front of a joint session of Congress on Thursday, and most members of Minnesota's congressional delegation have invited guests from their home state to spotlight some of their priorities.

The evening's guests include reproductive care professionals, law enforcement officials and senior services advocates. Even first lady Jill Biden listed a Minnesotan as one of her guests for the event: Keenan Jones, the family partnership lead for Wayzata Public Schools.

Jones wrote the president a thank-you letter after the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program helped him wipe out his outstanding student loan debt, the first lady said in a release. The president will likely use Thursday's address to tout his achievements and draw a contrast between himself and the presumptive Republican nominee in November's election: former President Donald Trump.

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., is not taking a guest to the address. His staff said he's celebrating Jones, who lives in his district.

"Incentivizing service has always been one of the Congressman's priorities and we're glad to see the White House honoring such a fantastic individual and initiative," Phillips' spokesperson Taylor Deacon said in a statement.

Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach did not respond to inquiries about her guest for the event. Here are the Minnesotan guests for Thursday's State of the Union:

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Minnesota's senior U.S. senator invited an Iron Range woman who won a state award for her work advocating for lowering prescription drug prices. Ann Bussey of Side Lake has also been a vocal proponent of expanding high-speed internet in the state's rural reaches.

"Ann Bussey has fought to improve the lives of seniors in Minnesota, and I'm proud to have her join me at this year's State of the Union address," Klobuchar said in a statement. "Ann understands the challenges faced by older Americans in our state, especially rural areas, and her advocacy will be critical as we continue to bring down prescription drug costs for seniors and expand broadband access."

The Minnesota Department of Health gave Bussey its Rural Health Hero Award in 2023.

Sen. Tina Smith

Tammi Kromenaker, director for the Red River Women's Clinic, uprooted the Fargo-based operation when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year and relocated it to Moorhead. That quick pivot, Smith said, is what earned Kromenaker an invitation to this year's State of the Union address.

"Now, Minnesota is an island for abortion care in the Upper Midwest, and thousands of people in the region and across the country count on Red River Women's Clinic for their health care," Smith said in a statement. "Every day, women walk through the doors of RRWC ready to make the best decisions for themselves and their families. And every day that freedom is under assault by the forces dedicated to a national abortion ban."

Kromenaker said patients seeking reproductive health services are "desperate, frightened and often worried about state laws that ban abortion."

"Patients should not have to fear being labeled a criminal when seeking medical care," she said. "At Red River Women's Clinic, we are grateful for Minnesota's elected leaders who led the way to not only protect abortion access but also to set up defenses for those traveling from other states."

Rep. Bran Finstad, 1st Congressional District

Finstad invited Brown County Sheriff Jason Seidl, who has worked for the department since 1994. He was elected to lead it in 2019. Seidl said he wanted to shine a light on the state's shortage of law enforcement officers. In a statement, he said more than half of Minnesota's law enforcement agencies are suffering staffing shortages.

"I am proud to bring Sheriff Seidl to this week's State of the Union, where he will be representing the thousands of law enforcement officers who serve and protect our southern Minnesota communities," Finstad said. "With more than 30 years of service as a law enforcement officer, Sheriff Seidl knows firsthand the challenges our first responders face every day and the risk they take in putting their lives on the line to keep our families and our communities safe."

Seidl also said he's concerned about the shortage of mental health workers in Minnesota.

"With little to no help available for those in crisis, those in need are housed in hospital emergency departments and county jails, and not given the mental health services that they so desperately need," Seidl said. "We, as professionals and government leaders, can do better and must do better to serve the needs of our communities, neighbors and loved ones."

Rep. Angie Craig, 2nd Congressional District

Brian Peters, the executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA), will attend the speech as Craig's guest. The organization represents 10,000 rank-and-file police officers, sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officials.

"I am honored to welcome Brian to Washington tonight to represent and honor all police officers throughout the Second District and across Minnesota who put their lives on the line each day to protect our communities," Craig said. "The recent tragic loss of Burnsville Police Officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand and Firefighter/Paramedic Adam Finseth in the line of duty was a solemn reminder of the tremendous personal risk that Minnesota's public safety and first responders face every day."

Before he joined MPPOA, Peters worked for the Brooklyn Center Police Department. He worked his way up from officer to commander.

"I'm proud to represent the men and women of rank and file law enforcement who protect and serve to keep communities safe," Peters said.

Rep. Betty McCollum, 4th Congressional District

McCollum helped secure $1.5 million for the Gillette Children's Research Investigative Lab in St. Paul last year. The 12-term congresswoman chose lab CEO Barbara Joers as her guest for the State of the Union address to "highlight our partnership in securing federal investments in high-quality, compassionate health care for children."

"The investments in Gillette's Research Investigative Lab are about meeting the needs of our community," McCollum said in a statement."

Joer said she's honored to attend the president's address and added she's "pleased to have worked with Congresswoman McCollum on funding for a project that will expand Gillette Children's research capacity and capabilities, positively impacting the lives of many children and their families."

Rep. Ilhan Omar, 5th Congressional District

State Rep. Cedrick Frazier, DFL-New Hope, will join Omar in D.C. after he authored and helped pass a Minnesota law that restored voting rights to thousands of felons last year. The legislation affected more than 55,000 formerly incarcerated Minnesotans.

"Representative Frazier has been a trailblazer in our state leading the charge last year to restore the vote," Omar said. "This is the most expansive voting rights restoration law in Minnesota. Cedrick's work in Minnesota shows the rest of the country what is possible."

Rep. Tom Emmer, 6th Congressional District

Emmer will host two guests in D.C. on Thursday: The parents of a late U.S. Air Force major who was killed during a routine training mission in Japan. Jeffrey Hoernemann was flying aboard an Osprey aircraft with seven other crewmembers, all of whom died when the machine crashed over the coast of Yakushima Island.

"Major Hoernemann and his fellow airmen are heroes," Emmer said. "They had lives full of promise, cut tragically short. We will not forget their service or the immense sacrifice of those who loved them."

The Osprey has a spotty safety record. The Air Force temporarily grounded its fleet after the accident in Japan, which is now under investigation.

"We are pleased to be guests of Representative Emmer at this year's State of the Union address to honor the life of our son," Tom and Cathy Hoernemann said in a statement. "We are grateful for and would like to thank Congressman Emmer for his respectful support and continued advocacy on our behalf as the crash investigation goes forward."

Rep. Pete Stauber, 8th Congressional District

Stauber chose Hibbing Mayor Pete Hyduke as his guest for this year's address. Kelsey Emmer, Stauber's communications director, said the choice came because Hyduke "does a great job and they have a great working relationship."

Star Tribune staff writer Briana Bierschbach contributed to this story.