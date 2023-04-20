Opinion editor's note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

In his fifth State of the State address, Gov. Tim Walz laid out a vision and values for Minnesota that draws on a history of this state's proven ability to do big things together.

The "Minnesota Miracle" that he referenced at the beginning of his speech, for those who don't remember, was a transformational piece of bipartisan work more than 50 years ago that revolutionized and dramatically improved the way education was financed in this state. It reduced disparities between rich and poor school districts and more equitably distributed resources statewide, reducing what had become an overreliance on property taxes and propelling Minnesota into the national spotlight.

This year, a nearly $18 billion surplus has given Minnesotans the chance to refresh that miracle. It would be better if it were possible to achieve another bipartisan effort. One of the hallmarks of that earlier legislation was that it was a product birthed on and owned by both sides of the political aisle.

Regrettably, that may not be possible. Last year, hard-negotiated bills fell apart as Republicans withdrew support from a previous signed agreement that would have given them, among other things, the Social Security state exemption they said they wanted. What had been at the time a mounting surplus remained unspent. They gambled, tried to weaponize gridlock and lost big. In the following election, voters swept Republicans out of power at all top levels and installed DFL majorities in the House and Senate.

On Wednesday, Walz talked about the substantial accomplishments Democrats have already notched in the first 100 days, thanks to their trifecta. They include tax relief, bolstering public education and infrastructure, ensuring reproductive freedom in law and expanding voting rights, driver's licenses for all, and clean energy standards.

Next comes the more problematic legislation: several gun safety bills that Walz is determined to pass, even with a one-vote majority in the Senate; rebates that have shrunk substantially after compromises with DFL caucuses; a smart proposal to send a half-billion dollars to local law enforcement agencies across the state; tax credits designed to lower child poverty, and an expansive paid family and medical leave proposal that is among the DFL's top priorities but is strongly opposed by business groups.

Unmentioned by the governor in his Wednesday address — but a priority for the long-term funding House DFLers want — is a proposal for a fifth-tier income tax aimed at the wealthiest Minnesotans. Included in that tax bill is a sensible raising of the exemption of Social Security state taxes that takes in a far greater majority of Minnesota's seniors. Walz and lawmakers should also remain mindful that despite the needs they see, a recession is possible. Resisting the urge to spend the entire surplus would be the prudent choice.

Without question, it would be better if all these proposals had input from the other side. The Capitol is supposed to be where ideas clash — sometimes vigorously. In theory at least, the legislative process then gradually works through the disagreements and produces compromise. It's not supposed to be a forum for "winner takes all."

But elections have consequences. Walz and legislative Democrats are seizing their moment, as the voters who sent them there expected. In doing so, Walz is unafraid to outline a path that runs counter to what he says are "the forces of hatred and bigotry are on the march in states across this country and around the world … . That march stops at Minnesota's borders."

Walz noted at one point that politicians want to be seen as "fighters." But, he said, "what they don't seem to understand is that it's not enough to be a fighter. You have to choose the right fights."

Whether Walz has chosen the rights battles — and supplied the right solutions — will be defined by time and voters. "These are pragmatic, progressive ideas," he said, shaped in part by the fact that "Minnesota is a labor state and we're always going to be a labor state."

His desire, he said, is to show people "what comes after gridlock, what they can have instead of gridlock, what we can do when we set aside the dumb fights and choose good ones instead."

There is almost exactly one month left in the Minnesota legislative session, which adjourns May 22. That's one month to determine whether Walz and DFL leaders have indeed chosen "the right fights."