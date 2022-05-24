MADISON, Wis. — State investigators have identified the man a Racine police officer shot and killed last week.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice identified the man Tuesday as 37-year-old Da'shontay L. King and the officer as Zachary B. Brenner, a four-year veteran of the Racine Police Department. The agency did not release King or Brenner's race. Department spokeswoman Gillian Drummond didn't immediately respond to a message seeking those details.

Chief Maurice Robinson has said the officer sought to stop a vehicle at about 1 p.m. to carry out a search warrant for a felon in possession of a gun. Robinson said the man in the vehicle, armed with a gun, got out and fled.

Robinson said the officer chased the man over a fence and small hill, and ordered him to drop the gun. Robinson said the man did not, and the officer shot him.

Brenner has been placed on administrative leave.

The Department of Justice is investigating the shooting as per a state law that requires outside agencies to investigate police shootings.