The Minnesota Health and Agriculture departments are investigating a hepatitis A outbreak potentially connected to organic strawberries. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration there has been one identified hepatitis A case in Minnesota and another in North Dakota.

The FDA indicated that FreshKampo and H-E-B brand strawberries purchased between March 5 and April 25 were the likely cause of the outbreak. Retailers who sold the strawberries include Aldi, Trader Joe's and Walmart.

State investigators are concerned there could be more than a single case in Minnesota.

"As with most foodborne illness investigations, we expect that there could be other cases of illness out there, but they may not be aware of the connection," said Alida Sorenson, a spokeswoman with MDA.

Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that can cause liver disease. Infection through contaminated food or water is less common than contracting it from close contact with someone who is infected.

According to the FDA there have been 17 cases in the U.S. and 12 hospitalizations due the outbreak. All but two of the cases are in California. There are additional cases in Canada.

H-E-B is a Texas-based grocer. According to a statement posted to its web site in Sunday: "No illnesses from strawberries related to the FDA investigation have been reported at H-E-B or in Texas. … H-E-B has not received or sold organic strawberries from the supplier under investigation since April 16."

Producer FreshKampo is based in Mexico.

The FDA bulletin noted: "As this investigation is ongoing, additional products may be included."