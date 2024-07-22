Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

For as long as I've known U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, she has been an organizer and a committed member of the DFL. At 14 years old, she was translating for her grandfather at DFL caucuses. As a young adult, she helped revive MY DFL and served as the vice chair of a DFL Senate district unit.

After winning her primary election in August 2016, she could have taken a break and coasted to a win in her ultra-blue seat — but she didn't. Instead, she mobilized volunteers to knock on doors for key swing seats and fundraise for other DFLers. Every cycle, she's the first to ask how she can help the DFL mobilize voters in her district. Two years ago, the work she did to turn out voters in her district helped us deliver a resounding DFL victory.

During my 13 years as DFL chair, I have always been able to rely on Congresswoman Omar. I trust her to support our shared, progressive values. I know I can trust her to turn out DFL voters for our statewide candidates. I trust her to invest in the next generation of organizers. She has proven that building up our party is a top priority for her. I cannot say the same for her opponent.

As chair, I respect the DFL endorsement process and the spirited discussions among delegates. We are a big-tent party, and we require consensus for a candidate to earn the DFL endorsement — if no candidate is able to win a 60% majority, the party does not endorse. However, DFLers in the Fifth District were clear — Omar was their choice, clearing 60% on the first ballot at the convention. While her opponent seeks to undermine that process and the DFL endorsement, frivolously wasting valuable resources in a primary, Omar has been busy building up the organizing infrastructure we need to ensure voters in the Fifth District are mobilized and ready to defeat Donald Trump in November.

It's time to set the record straight: Omar has spent the last decade building and strengthening our party and has been a national leader on progressive priorities. Her opponent has not. Omar continues to fight for and deliver results for the people of the Fifth Congressional District. The choice could not be clearer — a proven, effective, progressive leader vs. an opponent whose primary challenge is dividing our party and its resources at an existential moment for our democracy.

The future of our party depends on leaders like Omar. As someone who worked for the late U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone, I know he would have been incredibly proud to have her represent Minnesota in the People's House. As Wellstone said, "If we don't fight hard enough for the things we stand for, at some point we have to recognize that we don't really stand for them." Omar understands this. She fights hard to bring home wins to her community. Because of her advocacy, nearly 30 million kids were fed during the pandemic. Because of her unwavering commitment, she pushed for the boldest climate package possible to deliver the Inflation Reduction Act. And because of her relentless devotion to her district, she has brought back $54 million in federal funding to community-centered programs across the Fifth District.

Omar is a progressive leader who has built up our party and championed its core priorities, including defending reproductive freedom, lowering health care costs, and ensuring our kids don't go hungry. That's why I encourage all DFL primary voters in the Fifth District to cast their vote for her by Aug. 13.

Ken Martin is chair for the DFL Party.