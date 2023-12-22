Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Golden Valley's plan to build homes on scraps of publicly owned land left over from the construction of roads, bridges and highway interchanges is getting a major funding boost from the state.

Minnesota Housing, the state housing finance agency, announced its annual grants in Golden Valley this month, totaling $348 million. The largest project funded will be in Duluth, but several Twin Cities projects, including Golden Valley's, were also funded.

The city's Home Ownership Program for Equity, or HOPE, will use $3.5 million to build 13 single-family homes on leftover bits of public land and sell those houses to low- and middle-income buyers.

Bloomington received $3.2 million, which it plans to use to partially subsidize 27 new single-family homes for sale to people making 80% of the area median income or less.