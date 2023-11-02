NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Qualcomm Inc., up $6.47 to $117.36.
The chipmaker gave investors a strong profit and revenue forecast for its current quarter.
Starbucks Corp., up $8.66 to $100.01.
The coffee chain reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
Allstate Corp., up $1.61 to $131.36.
The insurer handily beat analysts' third-quarter earnings forecasts.
Ingersoll Rand Inc., up $3.60 to $65.59.
The maker of flow control and compression equipment raised its profit forecast for the year.
Roku Inc., up $18.35 to $78.05.
The video streaming company gave investors a strong revenue forecast for its current quarter.
SolarEdge Technologies, down $3 to $72.79.
The photovoltaic products maker gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.
Tempur Sealy International Inc., down $3.60 to $36.80.
The mattress maker trimmed its profit forecast for the year.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., down $1.31 to $63.65.
The information technology consulting and outsourcing firm gave investors a weak revenue forecast.