NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Qualcomm Inc., up $6.47 to $117.36.

The chipmaker gave investors a strong profit and revenue forecast for its current quarter.

Starbucks Corp., up $8.66 to $100.01.

The coffee chain reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Allstate Corp., up $1.61 to $131.36.

The insurer handily beat analysts' third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Ingersoll Rand Inc., up $3.60 to $65.59.

The maker of flow control and compression equipment raised its profit forecast for the year.

Roku Inc., up $18.35 to $78.05.

The video streaming company gave investors a strong revenue forecast for its current quarter.

SolarEdge Technologies, down $3 to $72.79.

The photovoltaic products maker gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

Tempur Sealy International Inc., down $3.60 to $36.80.

The mattress maker trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., down $1.31 to $63.65.

The information technology consulting and outsourcing firm gave investors a weak revenue forecast.