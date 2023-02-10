Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The nomination deadline for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces list has been extended to March 17.

Any company with 50 or more employees in Minnesota is eligible for the list, a partnership between the Star Tribune and Pennsylvania-based Energage. To nominate a company, go to startribune.com/nominate or call 612-605-3306.

So far this year, more than 400 employers have signed up to participate.

To make the final list, a company must allow Energage to conduct a 24-question survey with its workers starting this month and running through April.

A special section showcasing the 2023 Top Workplaces winners will be produced in June, and a luncheon will be held to honor the winners.

This is the 14th year for the Minnesota Top Workplaces program. Last year, Energage worked with 61 media partners on Top Workplaces lists and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations.

In Minnesota last year, 420 organizations — and 79,658 employees — participated in the surveys. A total of 309 employers reached the national standards set by Energage, with 200 of them ranked on the Star Tribune's lists.