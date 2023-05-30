A four-star basketball recruit for the Class of 2024, Daniel Freitag is still playing and officiating AAU hoops in Minnesota before transferring to prep school in California.

Think watching sports on TV is getting complicated? Buckle up for what's next "Turning on the game" used to be one of the easiest chores a sports fan could do. Soon you'll wish you had an engineering degree. Change is coming even faster now — potentially big, and potentially as soon as Wednesday.