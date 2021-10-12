The Star Tribune's printing plant was vandalized overnight Tuesday after a burning projectile was thrown at the building's entrance and graffiti was spray painted on the side of the building.

The damage occurred at about 1:45 a.m. at the Heritage Printing Facility in the North Loop when vandals smashed a window at the visitor entrance and threw a "makeshift explosive," at the building, which appeared to be a bottle with something flammable in it, according to Steve Yaeger, Star Tribune Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of Circulation. The bottle fell to the ground and ignited a small bush, which staff quickly contained, Yaeger said.

At least two vandals were also captured on security video splashing paint on the side of the building and writing obscenities that were "derogatory to the Star Tribune," Yaeger said.

Police and fire officials were called to the scene, and no one was hurt although production was temporarily halted to ensure employees were safe. Although the printing facility is staffed overnight, "people who are working at that hour are typically pretty far away from the front of the building," Yaeger said.

