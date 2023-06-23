Sunshine Vang, the Metro Badminton Player of the Year, has won 64 matches in three seasons, 31 of them in 2023.

— Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune

Meet St. Paul Highland Park's Sunshine Vang, the Metro Badminton Player of the Year

June 22, 2023 - 5:50 PM

A more relaxed mental approach and a more detailed game plan made Vang the singles state champion.

Meet Rosemount's Hayden Bills, the Metro Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year

Rosemount’s Hayden Bills took a moment before he won the discus throw during the Hamline Elite Meet in April.

— Renée Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

June 22, 2023 - 5:01 PM

Bills broke longstanding records in the shot put and discus throw and won two state titles.

Meet Maple Grove's Jordyn Borsch, the Metro Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year

Maple Grove sprinter Jordyn Borsch got there first three times during the state meet.

— Brennan Schachtner, Special to the Star Tribune

June 22, 2023 - 5:38 PM

Borsch didn't lose a sprint all season, landing three Class 3A championships and one state record.

Meet Simley's Reese McCauley, the Metro Girls Golfer of the Year

Simley’s Reese McCauley wore a smile as she retrieved her ball after the winning putt at the Class 3A golf state tournament.

— Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune

June 23, 2023 - 8:34 AM

McCauley won her second state championship, taking it with a birdie on the final hole.

Meet Spring Lake Park's Jake Birdwell, the Metro Boys Golfer of the Year

When Jake Birdwell won the Class 3A boys golf state title, he did it with a clenched fist and a roar.

— Leo Boime

June 23, 2023 - 8:33 AM

Birdwell, who has a pro from his school as a role model, birdied two of the final three holes to win a state title.

Meet Edina's Matthew Fullerton, the Metro Boys Tennis Player of the Year

Matthew Fullerton returned a shot during the state final, where he became a two-time state champion.

— Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune

June 23, 2023 - 8:35 AM

Fullerton won the big-class state final against a teammate after an anticipated rematch hit a bump.

Star Tribune spring All-Metro teams. Who's on the lists? How did they get there?

 June 19, 2023 - 8:19 AM