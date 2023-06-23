Meet St. Paul Highland Park's Sunshine Vang, the Metro Badminton Player of the Year
A more relaxed mental approach and a more detailed game plan made Vang the singles state champion.
Meet Rosemount's Hayden Bills, the Metro Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year
Bills broke longstanding records in the shot put and discus throw and won two state titles.
Meet Maple Grove's Jordyn Borsch, the Metro Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year
Borsch didn't lose a sprint all season, landing three Class 3A championships and one state record.
Meet Simley's Reese McCauley, the Metro Girls Golfer of the Year
McCauley won her second state championship, taking it with a birdie on the final hole.
Meet Spring Lake Park's Jake Birdwell, the Metro Boys Golfer of the Year
Birdwell, who has a pro from his school as a role model, birdied two of the final three holes to win a state title.
Meet Edina's Matthew Fullerton, the Metro Boys Tennis Player of the Year
Fullerton won the big-class state final against a teammate after an anticipated rematch hit a bump.