Meet the 2022 Star Tribune All-Metro Offense. Here are the first-team selections, followed by the second-team choices. For the All-Metro Defense, go here. And to read about the 2022 Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year, go here.

LINEMEN

John-Paul "JP" Johnson, sr., Mahtomedi

A bit undersized at 6-3, 221-pounds, he makes up for it by being the best athlete on the line. His footspeed and exceptional strength helped open holes for Corey Bohmert and the rest of the Zephyrs backs. Gets on opponents quickly and controls them with his relentless motor.

Greg Johnson, sr., Prior Lake

The 6-6, 305-pound lineman is an old-school physical beast who plays with a nasty streak and delights in pounding on defenders, Said one coach: "He doesn't try to block you, he tries to legally destroy you." Good, strong initial punch. Committed to the Gophers.

Jack Liwienski, sr., Minnetonka

A natural at center, combining the strength needed to anchor the line, the agility to get to the second level and the intelligence to run the offensive line. The son of former Viking Chris Liwienski, he's had a lifetime of training. Committed to North Dakota.

Noah Lindsay, sr., Rosemount

Called by one coach whose team played a top-flight schedule the "second-best offensive lineman we faced all year." At 6-2 and 284 pounds, he play with a wide base and low center of gravity and doesn't give ground. Can play both guard and center.

Joey Zach, sr., Eden Prairie

The 6-3, 250-pound guard is a relentless worker who plays fast and rarely misses an assignment. Agile and fleet, with excellent footwork. He cleans up holes, delivers a blow, follows through on blocks and plays with a low pad level. Committed to Winona State.

QUARTERBACK

Jacob Kilzer, sr., Maple Grove

A strong-armed, accurate thrower who became a dual threat this season. Can buy time with his legs if looking to pass, but also carried the Crimson with his Josh Allen-like ability to pick up yards in chunks on the ground. Passed for 1,222 yards and 12 touchdowns and ran for 1,228 yards and 18 scores. Uncommitted.

RUNNING BACK

Carson Hansen, sr., Lakeville South

An amalgam of power and speed — the 6-1, 200-pounder has 4.45 speed and a devastating stiff-arm — Hansen is remindful of former Patriots back Craig James. Smart, instinctively knows when to run and when to wait for his blockers. Rushed for 4,455 career yards and 57 TDs. Bound for Iowa State.

Corey Bohmert, sr., Mahtomedi

Deceptively strong, the 5-10, 177 pounder is blessed with the intangibles that make a successful running back: Excellent vision and anticipation, the ability to cut at top speed, acceleration, never taking a direct hit, forward lean. Ran for 2,338 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Max McEnelly, sr., Waconia

Bruising and swift, the 5-10, 200-pounder ran over and through opposing defenses for 1,846 yards and an astonishing 31 touchdowns this year. Went over 200 yards four times, with a high of 272. He's done with football, however, having committed to the Gophers for wrestling.

RECEIVERS

Brady Anderson, sr., Edina

A dynamic natural athlete with the instincts and speed to go the distance, whether as a running back or a wide receiver. A 6-1, 210-pounder who runs a 4.52 40-yard dash, runs away from defenders and routinely makes contested catches in traffic. Had 1,052 total yards, nine TDs. Uncommitted.

KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman, jr., Coon Rapids

An explosive and elusive 6-1, 180 pounder who burst onto the prep scene this season. Pressures defenses turning short pass receptions into big plays. Caught 57 passes for 962 yards and 11 touchdowns. Has offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas and the Gophers.

ATHLETE

Cade Osterman, sr., Elk River

A difference maker who, in addition to deftly guiding the Elks' Power-T offense to 419 yards rushing per game, became the first quarterback to lead the team in rushing with 1,383 yards and 19 touchdowns. Passed for 515 yards and eight TDs to boot. Uncommitted.

. . .

SECOND TEAM

Quarterback

Max Shikenjanski, sr., Stillwater

Running Backs

Jadon Hellerud, sr., Shakopee

Tate Link, sr., Dassel-Cokato

Gavin Nelson, sr, Simley

Anthony Powell, sr., Rogers

Caden Spence, sr., Zimmerman

Maxwell Woods, jr., Chanhassen

Receivers

Rayshaun Brakes, sr., White Bear Lake

Sam Musungu, sr., Andover

Eli Paulson, sr., Anoka

Offensive line

Grant Chapman, sr., Anoka

Hunter Gerber, sr., Maple Grove

Hunter Nething, sr., Elk River

Myint Thu, sr., Harding/Humboldt

Jerome Williams, sr., Osseo

Magnus Wright, sr., Champlin Park

Athlete

Westin Hoyt, sr., Forest Lake

Joey Krouse, sr., Prior Lake

Zashon Rich, jr., Minneapolis North

. . .

How they were selected

The Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with coaches and staff observations.