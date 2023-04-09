BALTIMORE — Giancarlo Stanton homered to cap New York's three-run fifth inning, and the Yankees went on to a 4-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.

Anthony Volpe tripled for his first big league extra-base hit, Jhony Brito (2-0) allowed a run in five innings in his second career start and slumping Aaron Hicks delivered a crucial RBI single for the Yankees. But it was Stanton's 436-foot homer that was the lasting image of this game, clearing the deepest part of Baltimore's big wall in left field.

The exit velocity was 116.3 mph, Stanton's 26th homer of at least 116 mph since 2015, when Statcast began tracking. Teammate Aaron Judge, with 15, is the only other player with more than six.

Cole Irvin (0-2) walked four batters in 4 2/3 innings in his first home start since the Orioles acquired him in an offseason trade with Oakland.

Brito, recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, allowed three hits in five innings. Anthony Santander opened the scoring for Baltimore with a first-inning sacrifice fly, but it was all Yankees after that.

Hicks, playing for the first time since Tuesday, had been 0 for 8 this season before his two-out single tied the game in the fourth. Then New York took the lead for good the following inning.

Volpe, New York's rookie shortstop, led off with a triple and scored on DJ LeMahieu's double. After a wild pitch, Judge hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1. One out later, Austin Voth replaced Irvin and immediately allowed Stanton's third home run of the year.

Yankees reliever Michael King allowed one hit and struck out three over two innings in his first game at Camden Yards since July 22, when he fractured his right elbow during a pitch to Ramón Urías. The injury ended King's season.

Wandy Peralta pitched the eighth and Clay Holmes workked around a walk in the ninth for his second save, finishing a four-hitter.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: New York put INF Josh Donaldson (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list and RHP Jonathan Loáisiga (right elbow inflammation) on the 15-day IL. The Yankees also transferred RHP Tommy Kahnle (right biceps tendinitis) to the 60-day IL.

Orioles: SS Jorge Mateo was out of the lineup with a sore ankle. Manager Brandon Hyde said he was available off the bench.

UP NEXT

Nestor Cortes (1-0) takes the mound for the Yankees on Sunday, the first of at least four straight left-handed starters the Orioles are expected to face against New York and Oakland. Tyler Wells (0-0) starts for Baltimore in the series finale with the Yankees.

