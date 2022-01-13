PULLMAN, Wash. — Brandon Angel and Spencer Jones each scored 16 points and Stanford used a 23-0 second-half run to beat Washington State 62-57 on Thursday in a game delayed 75 minutes due to COVID testing.

Moments before the scheduled start, it was announced the teams were awaiting COVID test results and the game would start 15 minutes late. The Cougars left the court while Stanford continued its shootaround for 35 minutes until a second lengthy delay sent the Cardinal players to the tunnel.

Stanford started cold, shooting 38.5% from the field in the first half and trailed 35-26. But the Cardinal pulled away early in the second half after Washington State took an 11-point lead with 17 minutes left.

Jones started the big run with one of his three baskets during the stretch and Angel added nine points. Stanford took its first lead of the game, 44-42, during the run as the Cougars went 14-plus minutes without a field goal, missing 15 straight shots.

Jaiden Delaire added 14 points for Stanford (10-4, 3-1 Pac-12), which was coming off its first win over a top-five team (USC) since 2007.

Freshman Mouhamed Gueye, averaging 6.3 points per game, scored 16 points for Washington State (9-7, 2-3). Michael Flowers added 12 points, making his fourth 3-pointer to extend Washington State's lead to 42-31 in the opening minutes of the second half.

Stanford continues on the road against Washington on Saturday, and Washington State hosts California on Saturday.

