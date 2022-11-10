Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The St. Thomas women's basketball team signed four players, including 5-9 guard Zoey Washington from St. Croix Lutheran.

The other signees: 5-6 guard Sammy Beyer of Appleton, Wis.; 5-8 guard Lizzie Steingraber of New London, Wis., and 6-0 forward Emma Miner of Grimes, Iowa.

Etc.