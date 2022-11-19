One hundred years after winning a conference football title for the first time, St. Thomas earned another milestone championship.

On Saturday in Indianapolis, the Tommies earned their first Pioneer League title with a 27-13 victory over Butler. The Tommies, who won their first MIAC title in 1922, had clinched a shared of the Pioneer League title with a victory over Stetson on Nov. 12 in St. Paul.

"This team's discipline has been impeccable," St. Thomas coach Glenn Caruso said. "We have found ways to win games. This team is made up of a bunch of selfless guys. We got a bunch of big plays today."

The Tommies, who are ranked No. 21 in the FCS poll, are in their second year in the league after they moved up from Division III to FCS. They are not eligible to compete in the FCS playoffs until 2025.

The victory was the 10th in a row for St. Thomas (10-1, 8-0 Pioneer). It was also the 10th consecutive conference victory for the Tommies, who were 7-3 overall and 6-2 in the Pioneer League last season.

The Tommies scored twice in the first quarter to open a 14-0 lead. They started with a 13-play, 73-yard drive that took 7 ½ minutes, to take a 7-0 lead. Cade Sexauer's 2-yard run completed the drive. With two minutes left in the quarter, the Tommies' Yusef Leak returned a blocked field goal attempt 66 yards to extend the Tommies lead to 13-0. Kam In blocked the attempt.

Butler (7-3, 5-3) pulled within 17-7 late in the third quarter, but the Tommies built a 27-7 lead before Butler scored with six seconds remaining.

Shawn Shipman rushed for 99 yards for the Tommies, who converted 10-of-16 third-down attempts. Sexauer completed 11-of-16 pass from 93 yards and rushed for 38 yards and two touchdowns.

Leak and Johnson Fallah each intercepted a pass from the Tommies.

Of the nearly two dozen programs who have moved up to the FCS since 2004, St. Thomas is the first to win a conference championship in its first or second season. Of that group, the Tommies have the best record (17-4) for the first two seasons. Kennesaw State and North Dakota State each won conference titles in their third season at the FCS level.

The Star Tribune did not send the author of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.