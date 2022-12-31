Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Saint Thomas Tommies (11-5, 2-1 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-8, 1-1 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota State -4; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts the Saint Thomas Tommies after Zeke Mayo scored 33 points in South Dakota State's 71-64 victory against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Jackrabbits have gone 3-1 at home. South Dakota State averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Tommies have gone 2-1 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas is second in the Summit scoring 77.5 points per game and is shooting 48.2%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mayo is averaging 15 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Matthew Mims is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Andrew Rohde is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Tommies: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.