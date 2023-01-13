Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Saint Thomas Tommies (13-7, 4-3 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (14-4, 5-0 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts faces the Saint Thomas Tommies after Max Abmas scored 37 points in Oral Roberts' 87-63 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Golden Eagles are 10-0 on their home court. Oral Roberts scores 83.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Tommies are 4-3 in Summit play. St. Thomas has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 22.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Connor Vanover is averaging 11.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 blocks over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Andrew Rohde is averaging 14.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 83.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Tommies: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.