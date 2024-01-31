Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Saint Thomas Tommies (14-8, 4-3 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (11-12, 4-4 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts the Saint Thomas Tommies after Frankie Fidler scored 31 points in Omaha's 91-72 win against the Denver Pioneers.

The Mavericks are 8-2 in home games. Omaha is sixth in the Summit League scoring 74.8 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Tommies are 4-3 against Summit League opponents. St. Thomas leads the Summit League with 14.1 assists. Raheem Anthony leads the Tommies with 2.9.

Omaha scores 74.8 points, 11.1 more per game than the 63.7 St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Omaha have averaged.

The Mavericks and Tommies square off Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ White is averaging 8.4 points for the Mavericks. Fidler is averaging 24.0 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the past 10 games for Omaha.

Anthony is averaging 12.1 points for the Tommies. Parker Bjorklund is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Tommies: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.