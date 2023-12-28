Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-5) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-5)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on the Saint Thomas Tommies after Tyree Ihenacho scored 22 points in North Dakota's 83-75 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Fightin' Hawks have gone 4-1 in home games. North Dakota is the top team in the Summit League averaging 36.8 points in the paint. B.J. Omot leads the Fightin' Hawks scoring 8.0.

The Tommies are 2-4 on the road. St. Thomas is eighth in the Summit League with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Bennett Kwiecinski averaging 3.0.

North Dakota averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.8 per game St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas averages 72.5 points per game, 3.0 more than the 69.5 North Dakota allows to opponents.

The Fightin' Hawks and Tommies meet Friday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Treysen Eaglestaff averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin' Hawks, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Omot is shooting 39.3% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota.

Raheem Anthony is averaging 9.8 points for the Tommies. Parker Bjorklund is averaging 14.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the past 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin' Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Tommies: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.