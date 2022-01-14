Saint Thomas Tommies (8-8, 2-2 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (4-13, 0-5 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas faces the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Parker Bjorklund scored 21 points in St. Thomas' 81-66 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Fightin' Hawks have gone 3-5 at home. North Dakota is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Tommies are 2-2 in Summit play. St. Thomas is second in the Summit with 14.8 assists per game led by Anders Nelson averaging 3.7.

The Fightin' Hawks and Tommies match up Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bentiu Panoam is averaging 5.8 points for the Fightin' Hawks. Paul Bruns is averaging 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Riley Miller averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc. Nelson is shooting 42.4% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin' Hawks: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Tommies: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.