KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kendall Blue had 16 points in St. Thomas' 71-56 victory against Kansas City on Saturday night.

Blue also contributed six rebounds and four steals for the Tommies (15-9, 5-4 Summit League). Ryan Dufault was 7-of-8 shooting to add 16 points. Raheem Anthony had 12 points.

The Kangaroos (10-14, 4-5) were led in scoring by Jamar Brown, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Andrews and Khristion Courseault each added 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.