South Dakota Coyotes (9-12, 4-5 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (14-9, 5-5 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts South Dakota looking to extend its 12-game home winning streak.

The Tommies are 10-0 in home games. St. Thomas ranks third in the Summit shooting 36.2% from downtown, led by Dom Martinelli shooting 75.0% from 3-point range.

The Coyotes have gone 4-5 against Summit opponents. South Dakota has a 6-9 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Rohde is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt is shooting 40.3% and averaging 14.1 points for the Coyotes. Tasos Kamateros is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.