Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-7) at Saint Thomas Tommies (9-4)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. Thomas -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts North Dakota looking to continue its seven-game home winning streak.

The Tommies have gone 5-0 at home. St. Thomas is third in the Summit with 13.9 assists per game led by Andrew Rohde averaging 3.5.

The Fightin' Hawks are 2-4 on the road. North Dakota averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Tommies and Fightin' Hawks meet Monday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Miller is averaging 14.7 points for the Tommies. Rohde is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

B.J. Omot is scoring 11.2 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Fightin' Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 8.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Fightin' Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.